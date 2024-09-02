AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case after searches at his house in Okhla on Monday, September 2.

Sources said the ED team arrived at his house as part of the investigation. Delhi Police and Central Reserve Police Force teams were also deployed at Khan’s residence.

In a post on X, Khan stated, 'An ED team has reached my house to arrest me.' He accused the government of harassment, claiming, 'The dictator is leaving no stone unturned to harass me and other AAP leaders.'



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Several Aam Aadmi Party leaders, including Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, criticised the BJP government, alleging that agencies are targeting those who oppose the ruling party.

In a video on X, Khan said he has been responding to all notices from the agency, but a team arrived with a search warrant to arrest him.

Sisodia claimed that the ED's only job is to suppress voices against the BJP and imprison those who resist.

Singh alleged that the ED has no evidence against Khan and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of dictatorship and the ED of hooliganism.