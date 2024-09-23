Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi Marlena, on September 23 assumed charge as Delhi Chief Minister.

As a mark of allegiance to former CM Arvind Kejriwal, she placed an empty chair beside her own.

Speaking to the media after taking charge of the office, Atishi drew parallels between her situation and the story of Bharat from the Ramayana, who ruled in Lord Ram’s absence by placing his sandals on the throne.

“Today, I carry the same burden as Bharat did. Just as he placed Lord Ram’s sandals on the throne and ruled, I will govern Delhi for the next four months with the same spirit,” she said.

Atishi stated that the people of Delhi would soon bring Arvind Kejriwal to power in the upcoming elections.

Further, she added, "This chair belongs to Arvind Kejriwal, and I am certain that in the February elections, the people of Delhi will once again elect him as their Chief Minister. Until then, this chair will remain in this office, waiting for him to return."

Atishi was sworn in as the eighth and the only third woman chief minister after Congress' Sheila Dikshit and BJP's Sushma Swaraj, of Delhi.