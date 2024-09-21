Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi Marlena, on September 21 took oath as the 8th Chief Minister of Delhi, at Raj Niwas.

Atishi succeeded Arvind Kejriwal, who resigned from the post earlier this week after he was released on bail in the liquor policy case.

Along with Atishi, five other Cabinet ministers were also sworn in. While four leaders are from the previous ministry, a new face has been added. Atishi’s new council of ministers includes Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Imran Hussain, and new entrant Mukesh Ahlawat, a first-time MLA from Sultanpur Majra.

Atishi held 13 portfolios, including finance, revenue, PWD, power, and education in the outgoing Kejriwal government.

Atishi’s elevation comes after her unanimous selection as Chief Minister-designate during an AAP legislature party meeting on Tuesday. The decision followed Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation from the top post, a move that reverberated through the political circles of Delhi. Kejriwal, who stepped down just days after being granted bail by the Supreme Court in connection with a corruption case tied to the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam, emphasized that he would only return as Chief Minister if the people of Delhi “certified” his integrity in the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled for February next year.