The court hearing for Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh's bail plea in the Delhi liquor policy case was postponed on Saturday as the concerned judge was on leave today. The matter is likely to be heard on November 28.

The bail application was filed in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday.

Singh was arrested last month by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after a raid on his residence in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Delhi liquor policy case.

Initially, he spent five days in the custody of the probe agency, following which his custody was subsequently extended by three days. Later, he was transferred to judicial custody.

The ED claims that Singh was heavily involved in creating and putting into action a now-cancelled policy which allegedly favoured certain liquor businesses in return for money. Singh has denied these accusations.

On Friday, the Delhi court had extended the judicial custody of Sanjay Singh till December 4.

The court noted that since the AAP leader was produced for the first time on October 5, the mandatory period for the conclusion of the investigation and filing of the chargesheet expires on December 3.

During the hearing, the anti-money laundering probe agency informed the court that a supplementary prosecution complaint is set to be filed shortly and within the prescribed time.

Two applications on behalf of Sanjay Singh were also submitted. One requested the provision of an electric kettle in jail, and the other sought permission to obtain signatures on two cheques, one for 50k and another for 90k, drawn on his savings bank account.

Investigation officers did not object to these applications.

The court also directed the jail superintendent to consider the request for the electric kettle, in accordance with the provisions of the jail manual and on health grounds.