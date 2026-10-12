‘Ab poora desh Jantar Mantar banega’: CJP challenges Delhi Police order de-notifying protest site

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has challenged the Delhi Police’s decision to de-notify Jantar Mantar as a designated protest venue, seeking permission to hold a peaceful demonstration at the site and questioning the restrictions on public protests in the national capital.

In a letter dated October 12, addressed to the Deputy Commissioner of Police at Parliament Street Police Station, CJP co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka requested the authorities to allot a date and time for their proposed demonstration at Jantar Mantar. The letter bears a receipt stamp from the police station dated October 12.

The move follows Delhi Police Standing Order No. L&O/48/2026, issued on October 11, which de-notified Jantar Mantar as a protest venue based on recommendations from a committee constituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The order identified Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in East Delhi as alternative locations for protests and demonstrations. Detailed standard operating procedures for the new venues are to be issued separately.

Reacting to the decision, CJP co-convener Saurav Das questioned the rationale behind the move, alleging that it undermined citizens’ democratic rights and their ability to assemble peacefully. In a social media post, he said, “Ab poora desh Jantar Mantar ban raha he!”

In their letter, the CJP leaders also raised concerns over security arrangements in Delhi over the preceding three days. They alleged that heavy security deployment, road closures and barricades had disrupted normal life in several parts of the capital.

The letter claimed that more than 55,000 police and paramilitary personnel had been deployed across Delhi and alleged that citizens, passersby and journalists had faced arbitrary detentions, physical aggression and prolonged custody. The leaders further claimed that local businesses had been forced to remain shut for consecutive days, resulting in financial losses and inconvenience to the public. These allegations could not be independently verified from the material available.

The CJP leaders called on the police to reduce the security deployment, stop what they described as arbitrary detentions and harassment of independent journalists, and permit their proposed peaceful demonstration at Jantar Mantar.

The police order shifts demonstrations to three alternative grounds, while the CJP’s request seeks to retain access to Jantar Mantar for its proposed protest. The outcome of the party’s request was not specified in the material available.