In a bold and calculated response to the deadly April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The Indian Army confirmed that nine terror-linked sites were struck in what it described as focused, measured, and non-escalatory action. The operation specifically avoided targeting any Pakistani military installations, underscoring India’s commitment to proportionality and strategic precision.

Shortly after the strikes, Former Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Naravane posted a cryptic yet assertive message on X: “Abhi picture baki hai…” — a statement that has stirred strong public and political reactions, seen as a signal of continued readiness and resolve.



Also Read: Operation Sindoor: India strikes 9 terror camps, Pakistan vows retaliation

The Indian Army, in an official post, declared: "Justice is served."

The Ministry of Defence elaborated: “Our actions have been focused, measured, and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and the method of execution.”

This marks a significant escalation in India’s counter-terrorism posture, emphasising zero tolerance for cross-border terrorism while avoiding a full-scale military confrontation.

As national security and diplomatic channels stay alert, political leaders across party lines have responded cautiously, acknowledging the seriousness of the moment while backing the armed forces.

The situation remains tense, with further developments expected as regional and international stakeholders respond to India’s decisive strike.