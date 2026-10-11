Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das placed under preventive arrest, to be produced before Magistrate

Three Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders, Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, have been placed under preventive arrest and will be produced before the Executive Magistrate at Delhi Cantonment Police Station on Sunday, October 11, a senior police officer said.

The leaders were detained by Delhi Police after their flight landed in the national capital on Saturday, ahead of the party’s planned protest at Jantar Mantar.

Police had made elaborate security arrangements in central Delhi and prevented protesters from reaching Jantar Mantar on Saturday.

The CJP has called for continued protests demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.