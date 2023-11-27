Delhi Police Special Cell arrested two shooters affiliated with Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep, also known as Arsh Dala, following an encounter in Delhi during the early hours of Monday.

The encounter occurred in East Delhi's Mayur Vihar area, leaving one shooter injured with a gunshot to the leg. The police revealed that the detained individuals were planning to attack a Punjabi singer.

Both had previously absconded after breaching parole in a case in Punjab. Arsh Dala, who departed India in 2020 and is currently in Canada, is sought by the Delhi Police, Punjab Police, and the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

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