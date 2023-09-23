In the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) emerged victorious in three out of the four central panel posts, while the National Students Union of India (NSUI) secured the Vice-President post.

As the vote counting concluded on September 23 evening, Tushar Dedha from ABVP clinched the prestigious position of DUSU President, defeating the NSUI candidate Hitesh Gulia.

Aparajita, representing ABVP, secured the Secretary position of the Students' Union, and Sachin Baisla was elected as the Joint Secretary.

On the other hand, the NSUI candidate Abhi Dahiya triumphed in the Vice-President category.

The DUSU elections, which took place on Friday, continued the tradition of a direct face-off between the ABVP and NSUI. This longstanding rivalry has been a defining feature of these university elections.

A total of twenty-four candidates contested for the four crucial positions during this year's elections. Voting for the central panel was conducted electronically using EVMs, while paper ballots were utilized for the college union polls.

The voter turnout for the university elections stood at 42 percent, with nearly one lakh eligible students participating in the DUSU polls.

Notably, the previous DUSU elections were held in 2019, during which ABVP also secured three out of the four available seats, maintaining its prominence in the student political landscape of Delhi University.