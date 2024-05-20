At least 18 people from the Baiga tribal community lost their lives in an accident when a pickup vehicle they were travelling in overturned in Chhattisgarh's Kawardha area on May 20.

The group, comprising 25-30 individuals, was returning after collecting traditional Tendu leaves, a crucial raw material for the bidi-making industry in which the Baiga community is involved.

Tragedy struck when the vehicle plunged into a 20-foot-deep ditch near the Bahpani area, leaving several people critically injured.

The injured were immediately rushed to the nearby district hospital for treatment, with authorities swiftly responding to the grave situation.

According to reports, all the victims hailed from the village of Kui, where the Baiga community resides and actively participates in the collection of Tendu leaves during the month of May.