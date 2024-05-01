Anuj Thapan, one of the accused in the firing incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence, attempted suicide while in the lock-up of Mumbai Police's crime branch. Unfortunately, Thapan's suicide attempt proved fatal, as doctors at the hospital declared him dead.

The incident adds a twist to the ongoing investigation into the firing case, which has captured widespread attention. The Mumbai Crime Branch has been diligently probing the matter, gathering crucial information during the interrogation of the accused.

The shooting, which occurred on April 14 around 5 am outside Salman Khan's residence at Galaxy Apartments, involved two individuals on motorcycles firing four rounds. Fortunately, despite Khan being present at the scene, no injuries were reported.

Following the shooting, the suspects fled the area, abandoning their motorcycle near a church. They then took an autorickshaw to Bandra railway station before continuing their journey via Santacruz station in another autorickshaw.