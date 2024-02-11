After his expulsion from the Congress over indiscipline and anti-party remarks, Acharya Pramod Krishnam on February 11 said that there cannot be any compromise on ‘Ram’ and ‘Rashtra’.

Krishnam staunchly defended his actions, asserting that his devotion to the nation and its cultural ethos superseded any party allegiance.

Expressing gratitude for his release from the Congress party, Krishnam raised poignant questions regarding the grounds for his expulsion, challenging the leadership to elucidate which actions constituted anti-party activities. Drawing parallels to the exile of Lord Rama, Krishnam audaciously requested an expulsion term of 14 years instead of the prescribed six, symbolizing his steadfast adherence to his principles.

Krishnam's expulsion stemmed from his divergence with the Congress party's stance on various issues, notably the opposition to the abrogation of Article 370 and the controversial comparisons made by some party members regarding Sanatana Dharma. Emphasizing the sanctity of 'Ram' and 'Rashtra,' Krishnam reiterated his unwavering stance on matters of national importance.

Reflecting on his enduring commitment to the Congress party despite numerous disagreements, Krishnam recalled his pledge to former Prime Minister Rajeev Gandhi, vowing not to sever ties until death. Despite enduring insults and disagreements, Krishnam remained tethered to the party out of reverence for his promise and respect for stalwart leaders who shaped the party's legacy.

In a scathing critique of the current state of the Congress party, Krishnam lamented its departure from the principles espoused by luminaries such as Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose, and Indira Gandhi. Casting doubt on the party's trajectory, Krishnam questioned the transformation of a once venerable institution into its present form.

Taking a veiled swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Krishnam cautioned against the politics of vitriol and personal animosity, urging for a more constructive approach to opposition. Expressing concern over the divisive rhetoric and disdain towards the Prime Minister, Krishnam underscored the importance of respect and civility in public discourse.