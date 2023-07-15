Accusing BJP of doing vicious politics, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, on July 15 said that the ‘Act East’ policy of the Modi government has become the ‘Act Least' policy in northeastern states.

Kharge also said that the country is witnessing an onslaught of the saffron party’s vicious politics of division and discord, adding,'' The deteriorating situation in Manipur is of grave concern to us. We will do everything to foster peace and resolve issues in the border state''.

He made the remarks in a tweet while attending a meeting of leaders from North East states of Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, and Sikkim for preparation of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

''The ‘Act East’ policy of Modi Govt has become the ‘Act Least’ policy for our Northeastern States. Communities are being pitted against each other and freedom of speech is under attack. Fundamental Rights are being questioned,'' he tweeted.

He further claimed that the solid foundation of peace, tranquility, and progress established by the successive Congress governments is being systematically dismantled.

''Important life-changing projects, implemented by the Congress party in the Northeast, are being appropriated by the BJP to seek fake credit,'' the Congress President added.

He said that it is time for every leader and worker of the Congress party to unite everyone and unity in diversity is not only their hallmark but the basis of their existence.

''It is time to hit the ground running and start from the booth level. Reach out to people and strongly raise the voice of our fellow citizens in the northeast,'' he advised.

He said that no opposition can withstand the power of truth and the Congress party is determined to fight for our constitutional ethos - social justice, peace, progress, and welfare of the northeastern states.

Also read: Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan gets 2 years in jail in hate speech case