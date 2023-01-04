Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday said that India recorded 175 new Covid infections in a day while active caseload declined to 2,570.

The tally of Covid cases in India is crore while the death toll is 5,30,707, data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.09 per cent while the weekly positivity was 0.12 per cent. Active caseload declined by 12 in a day and now comprises 0.01 per cent of the total infections.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,45,854 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.11 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the COVID-19 vaccination drive. India's Covid tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.

The government had earlier stated that a second booster dose is not required.

As per reports, the government of India will first aim to complete the booster drive and the second booster jab which is still not fully completed.

“No discussion has been started even in the Immunisation panel National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) regarding the second booster dose. The first priority is to complete the first booster drive in the country,” said a government official to the media.

Also read: 53 International travelers test positive for Covid-19 during random sampling across airports in India

On the other hand, 53 international travellers tested positive for Covid during random sampling at airports across the country, accounting for only 0.94 per cent of all samples collected so far.

"A total of 53 international travellers tested positive for Covid-19 during 2 per cent random sampling, at airports across the country, out of 5,666 samples collected so far. "That's only 0.94 per cent," according to sources.

This comes after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that the country will begin 2 per cent random Covid testing of international travellers arriving at Indian airports.