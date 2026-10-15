Actor Imran Khan, nephew of Aamir Khan, has reportedly been asked to leave India by October 28 following his participation in a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Mumbai on October 10.

Imran was among the demonstrators who gathered at August Kranti Maidan, demanding the CEC's resignation. His partner, actor Lekha Washington, and cousin Zayn Marie Khan also participated in the protest. Mumbai Police detained all three during the demonstration.

According to reports, the action against Imran has been initiated under relevant provisions of the Immigration Act, allegedly because he participated in the demonstration despite not being an Indian citizen. Imran is reportedly a US citizen.

The development has brought renewed attention to the actor's citizenship status. In an interview quoted by India Today in 2011, Imran had spoken about his efforts to obtain an Indian passport and his inability to vote in the country at the time.

“I am trying to get an Indian passport. The official proceedings are on. I hope I acquire it soon as some big things are on their way. I feel it is my duty to serve my country,” he had said.

Explaining his involvement in election awareness initiatives, Imran added that he could not vote because he was not an Indian citizen but participated in efforts to promote voter awareness because he felt he was part of the country.

There is no confirmed information available on whether Imran subsequently acquired Indian citizenship. The reported direction to leave India, the specific legal provisions invoked and the circumstances surrounding the action have not been independently confirmed.