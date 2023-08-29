South Indian superstar Rajinikanth interacted with bus drivers and conductors at BMTC bus depot in Jayanagar, Bengaluru earlier today, August 29.

Before breaking into Tamil film and becoming a worldwide celebrity, Rajinikanth worked as a bus conductor for the BMTC (formerly BTC).

Rajinikanth has already spoken about his particular relationship with the BMTC and his friend, bus driver Raj Bahudur.



Also Read: Jailer box office collection: Rajnikanth starrer stands strong at Rs 250 crore

He also stated that Raj Bahudur, now a retired BMTC employee, was the one who urged him to pursue acting while they were working together.

Raj Bahadur was also spotted with the actor at the bus terminal on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's recent action-thriller film Jailer is performing extremely well at the box office throughout the world.

The action-thriller starring Rajinikanth grossed Rs 7.67 crore on the first day of week 3, Rs 6.03 crore on the second day of week 3, Rs 8.36 crore on the third day of week 3, Rs 10.25 crore on the fourth day of week 3, and Rs 5.12 crore on the fifth day of week 3. As of Tuesday, the film's total international earnings stood at Rs 612.41 crore.