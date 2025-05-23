Billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani on Friday pledged an additional Rs 50,000 crore investment over the next decade in India's North Eastern states, marking a significant push to develop green energy, transportation, and digital infrastructure in the region.

The announcement came during the Rising NorthEast Investors Summit, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This fresh commitment comes just three months after the Adani Group made a similar investment pledge of Rs 50,000 crore in Assam.

The combined Rs 1 lakh crore investment signals the conglomerate’s strategic expansion into India’s eastern frontier, with a stated emphasis on inclusive growth and local development.

“Three months ago, in Assam, we pledged an investment of Rs 50,000 crore. Today, once again, humbled and inspired by your leadership, I announce that the Adani Group will invest an additional Rs 50,000 crore across the Northeast over the next 10 years,” Adani said.

The funds will be directed toward renewable energy projects such as hydro and pumped storage, power transmission, smart meters, road and highway construction, and building digital and logistics infrastructure. The initiative also includes vocational training and skill development centres to prepare the local workforce for emerging sectors.

“But more than infrastructure, we will invest in people. Every initiative will prioritise local jobs, local entrepreneurship, and community engagement,” Adani stated, aligning the initiative with the national development vision of "Viksit Bharat 2047."

The North East, long seen as peripheral in India's economic planning, is increasingly being positioned as a strategic and cultural hub. Adani highlighted this shift, attributing it in part to the current government's focus on regional integration.

“A story rooted in diversity, resilience, and untapped potential,” he said, describing the region’s evolution. “This region is now a source of our cultural pride, economic promise, and strategic direction.”

Since 2014, the central government has channelled approximately Rs 6.2 lakh crore into the region, doubling the road network to 16,000 km and increasing the number of airports from 9 to 18. The Prime Minister has personally visited the region 65 times, underscoring its importance in national planning.

“This is not just policy. It is your hallmark of big thinking. It is the hallmark of your conviction in Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas!” Adani told the Prime Minister.

In closing, he reaffirmed the group's commitment: “To our brothers and sisters of the Northeast, we at Adani will stand beside your dreams, your dignity and your destiny.”

The announcement positions the Adani Group as a key player in the North East’s transformation and adds further momentum to the Centre’s ‘Act East’ policy, which aims to enhance connectivity and economic engagement in the region.