Aditya-L1: India's study of Sun to start on September 2 at 11.50 am, says ISRO
The Aditya-L1 spacecraft is intended to perform in-situ studies of the solar wind at L1, or the Sun-Earth Lagrangian point, which is around 1.5 million kilometres from Earth, as well as remote observations of the solar corona at L1.
ISRO on August 28 announced the launch of the Aditya-L1 spacecraft to study the Sun on September 2 at 11.50 am from the Sriharikota spaceport in the wake of the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission.
The Aditya-L1 spacecraft is intended to perform in-situ studies of the solar wind at L1, or the Sun-Earth Lagrangian point, which is around 1.5 million kilometres from Earth, as well as remote observations of the solar corona at L1.
https://twitter.com/isro/status/1696097793616793910?s=20
The space agency said in a social media post that the spacecraft — the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun — would be launched by PSLV-C57 rocket.
Seven payloads would be carried by the Aditya-L1 mission, which was designed to investigate the Sun from an orbit around the L1 and observe the photosphere, chromosphere, and the Sun's outermost layers, the corona, in various wavebands.
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