ISRO on August 28 announced the launch of the Aditya-L1 spacecraft to study the Sun on September 2 at 11.50 am from the Sriharikota spaceport in the wake of the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission.

The Aditya-L1 spacecraft is intended to perform in-situ studies of the solar wind at L1, or the Sun-Earth Lagrangian point, which is around 1.5 million kilometres from Earth, as well as remote observations of the solar corona at L1.

https://twitter.com/isro/status/1696097793616793910?s=20

The space agency said in a social media post that the spacecraft — the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun — would be launched by PSLV-C57 rocket.

Seven payloads would be carried by the Aditya-L1 mission, which was designed to investigate the Sun from an orbit around the L1 and observe the photosphere, chromosphere, and the Sun's outermost layers, the corona, in various wavebands.