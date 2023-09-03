The Indian space Research organisation (ISRO) on September 3 updated on the first solar mission Aditya L1, saying the "satelite is healthy and operating normally".

"The satellite is healthy and operating nominally. The first Earth-bound maneuvre (EBN#1) is performed successfully from ISTRAC, Bengaluru. The new orbit attained is 245km x 22459 km. The next maneuvre (EBN#2) is scheduled for September 5, 2023, around 03:00 Hrs. IST", ISRO wrote on X(formerly known as Twitter).