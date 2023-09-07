Aditya L1: Stunning pictures captured by India's solar probe en route to L1
On the second day of its four-month voyage to L1, the camera captured images of both Earth and its lone natural satellite, the Moon.
On its route to Lagrange Point 1, or L1, India's first solar probe in orbit, Aditya-L1, shot a selfie from the space. The Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC) and SUIT instruments, which make up the majority of Aditya-L1's payload, were photographed by the spacecraft's camera on September 4 according to the Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO).
On the second day of its four-month voyage to L1, the camera captured images of both Earth and its lone natural satellite, the Moon.
“Onlooker! Aditya-L1, destined for the Sun-Earth L1 point, takes a selfie and images of the Earth and the Moon,” Isro said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, as it shared the selfie and images of Earth and Moon clicked by camera onboard Adtiya-L1.
Aditya-L1 Mission:— ISRO (@isro) September 7, 2023
👀Onlooker!
Aditya-L1,
destined for the Sun-Earth L1 point,
takes a selfie and
images of the Earth and the Moon.#AdityaL1 pic.twitter.com/54KxrfYSwy
In Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota, Aditya-L1 was launched on a polar launch satellite vehicle on September 2. The spacecraft successfully completed the second Earth-bound manoeuvre on Tuesday, achieving an orbit of 282 km by 40225 km.
"Aditya-L1 Mission: The second Earth-bound maneuvre (EBN#2) is performed successfully from ISTRAC, Bengaluru. ISTRAC/ISRO's ground stations at Mauritius, Bengaluru and Port Blair tracked the satellite during this operation. The new orbit attained is 282 km x 40225 km," ISRO said in a post on 'X' in the early hours of September 7.
The following Earth-bound movement is slated to take place on September 10 at roughly 2:30 AM IST.
Aditya-L1 will be deployed in a halo orbit around Lagrangian Point 1 (or L1), 1.5 million kilometres from the Earth in the direction of the sun. Aditya-L1 carried seven distinct payloads to conduct a thorough study of the solar. Three payloads will measure in-situ parameters of the plasma and magnetic fields while the remaining four payloads will examine the sun's brightness.
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