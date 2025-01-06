The 15th edition of Aero India, Asia's largest aerospace and defence exhibition, is set to take place at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, from February 10 to 14, 2025.

With the theme "The Runway to a Billion Opportunities," the event aims to bolster partnerships between Indian and global firms, accelerate defence indigenisation, and explore new avenues in the global value chain.

The first three days, February 10–12, will focus on business engagements, while February 13 and 14 will open to the public, featuring breathtaking air displays and static exhibits of cutting-edge military platforms.

A key highlight is the Defence Ministers’ Conclave, themed "BRIDGE – Building Resilience through International Defence and Global Engagement." This platform will facilitate dialogue on strategic partnerships, reflecting India’s commitment to fostering international cooperation in the defence and aerospace sectors amid shifting geopolitical dynamics.

Bilateral meetings involving senior officials, including the Defence Minister, Chief of Defence Staff, and global counterparts, are expected to strengthen ties with partner nations. The CEOs’ Round-Table will serve as a vital forum for global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Indian defence manufacturers to explore joint ventures and investments under the "Make in India" initiative.

The India Pavilion will highlight the country’s advancements in indigenous defence manufacturing and cutting-edge technology. Start-ups will also take centre stage, with an exclusive iDEX pavilion dedicated to innovative solutions and state-of-the-art products.

Visitors can expect dynamic aerobatic displays and live technology demonstrations, providing an immersive experience of modern aerospace innovations. Seminars addressing critical themes in defence and aerospace are also part of the programme.

Since its inception in 1996, Aero India has established itself as a premier event, attracting global attention. The 2023 edition recorded over seven lakh visitors, participation from 98 countries, and more than 800 exhibitors. Deals worth Rs 75,000 crore, including 201 MoUs, were inked during the event.