Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Asia’s largest aero show, Aero India 2023, in Bengaluru on February 13. The 14th edition edition of the event will see air shows by almost 809 companies from 98 countries, displaying indigenous equipment and technologies, forging partnerships between foreign companies.



The five-day aero show will attract visitors with breathtaking air shows, aerobatics and exhibitions.



Daily aerial demonstrations will be performed by a pair of F-16 Fighting Falcons, one of the leading fighter jets of the United States Air Force (USAF). The US Navy's most advanced frontline carrier-based, multirole strike fighter, the F/A-18E and F/A-18F Super Hornet, which will be available on February 13, will be on display.



The event will be dominated by the military, but it will also highlight India's efforts to accommodate a boom in domestic travel and rebuild its international brand. Aero India 2023 will focus on "The Runway to a Billion Opportunities" as its theme.



Under its "Make in India" policy, the Narendra Modi government has demanded that Lockheed Martin Corp., Boeing, and Airbus share technology or produce more than just parts in India.



Various Indian and foreign defense companies are likely to sign 251 agreements with investments of Rs 75,000 crore.



Also read : PM Modi to inaugurate Aero India 2023 – Asia’s biggest aero show - in Bengaluru on 13th February