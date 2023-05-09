Another South African female Cheetah-- Daksha, brought to Kuno National Park died on May 9 in a fight with a leopard.

This is the third death of a South African cheetah at Kuno in two months, giving another jolt to the government's Cheetah Conservation Project.

Since last year, twenty cheetahs have been transported to the national park, two of which perished in March and April.

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Sasha, a captive-bred Cheetah, died in March from a renal condition she had had since before she was transported to India. On January 23, she displayed indications of tiredness and weakness, prompting officials to tranquillize her and transport her to a quarantine area for treatment.

Uday, the second Cheetah, died undergoing treatment in April after being found unwell at the national park.

In September of last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released eight cheetahs flown in from Namibia into a special enclosure in the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

Cheetahs were flown from Namibia to Gwalior on a special jet as part of the cheetah reintroduction effort. Two Indian Air Force helicopters then transported the animals to the national park.

