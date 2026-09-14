After a year of treatment at Vantara, elephant Madhuri is finally heading back to Kolhapur

Madhuri, an elephant rescued and brought to Vantara in Jamnagar for specialised treatment, is set to return to Nandani Math in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, after more than a year of medical care and rehabilitation.

Madhuri arrived at the wildlife rehabilitation and conservation centre with advanced arthritis, chronic foot rot and severe mobility problems. Her condition was attributed to years of restricted movement and prolonged exposure to concrete surfaces. She had also spent extended periods tethered in chains, which further affected her movement and aggravated joint stiffness.

Despite her health problems, Madhuri continued to be used in festivals and public processions. She was made to walk long distances on hot asphalt roads while restrained with ropes, according to Vantara.

At Vantara, she underwent an intensive rehabilitation programme involving veterinarians, caregivers, nutritionists and behavioural specialists. Her treatment included hydrotherapy, laser therapy, specialised foot care, nutritional support and regular medical monitoring aimed at improving her mobility and managing her chronic conditions.

The rehabilitation also focused on Madhuri's social and behavioural well-being. She was allowed to interact with other elephants in a controlled environment, helping her adjust after years of restricted movement and captivity.

Her return to Maharashtra follows an assessment by the Supreme Court-appointed High Powered Committee (HPC), which reviewed her recovery and health. Necessary approvals and transit permits were subsequently granted for her transfer.

Madhuri will travel from Vantara in a specially equipped elephant ambulance, accompanied by members of the centre's veterinary and caregiving team. They will monitor her condition throughout the journey.

Her return marks the end of more than a year of treatment at Vantara, where she received specialised medical and rehabilitative care under the guidance of Anant Ambani.