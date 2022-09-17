After Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s security was compromised in Telangana on September 17, 2022 as the convoy of Amit Shah had to stop after Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) leader Gosula Srinivas parked his car in front of Shah`s cavalcade in Hyderabad.

The car was parked in front of the hotel gate in Green Lands where the Union Minister was going to enter.

Meanwhile, Gosula Srinivas alleged that his car suddenly stopped and by the time he could remove the car, the police vandalised it. Srinivas, alleging that his SUV was vandalised, said that the incident happened as he was under tension.

It is to be mentioned here that earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, was also confronted by a man who who dismantled the mike on a stage at a rally in Hyderabad on Friday.

Reportedly, a man tried to confront Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma by dismantling the mike on a stage at a rally in Hyderabad.