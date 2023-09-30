Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, like MPs Derek O’Brien, Mahua Moitra and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar have claimed that some flight tickets of their leaders have also been cancelled amid the scheduled protest in Delhi on October 2 and 3.

Taking to her X handle, Mahua wrote, "First a special train is cancelled. Now the flights are getting cancelled! But Delhi belongs to all of us. And get there we shall. And protest we will."

Earlier, the Eastern Railway on Friday also turned down Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) request for a special train to take its supporters to Delhi from Howrah for the October 2-3 protest programme.

The TMC will launch a massive protest in Delhi against the BJP-led central government for allegedly blocking the funds for West Bengal under MGNREGA on October 2 and 3.

Reportedly, 50 buses have been arranged to take the protesters to Delhi.

It is to be mentioned here that Trinamool Congress workers, office-bearers and MNREGS job card holders from Bengal, are now headed by road to the Capital as part of a TMC protest against the Centre.

As per schedule, the TMC protest was to begin at Raj Ghat on Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, and move on to Krishi Bhawan, housing the Rural Development Ministry which governs the MNREGS. Now, with all the buses carrying the protesters only leaving at different times on Saturday, it is a race against time.