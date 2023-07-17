Heavy rainfall lashed many places in Uttarakhand on July 16, triggering landslides thus blocking several roads. The Ganga crossed the danger mark in Uttarakhand’s Devprayag and breached the warning level in Haridwar due to the heavy release of water from the dam on the River Alaknanda.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), anticipated "heavy to very heavy rainfall" over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh during the following five days.

On Monday, the Dehradun Meteorological Centre issued an "orange" alert warning of heavy rain in each of Uttarakhand's 13 districts. On Sunday, it rained in a lot of places in Uttarakhand, causing landslides that blocked many roads, including the Badrinath national highway.

An 'orange' alert has been announced as heavy rainfall triggering landslides in northern region thus cutting the surface road communication.

The projection of a scaffold on the Joshmimath-Malari street was likewise harmed because of flotsam and jetsam and overabundance water streaming into the Stream Girthi Ganga at Niti Ghati in Chamoli region's Joshimath.

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