Prime Minister took to his X handle to laud the achievements of the Defense Research and Development Organisation scientists for their successful execution of Mission Divyastra.

It marked the first flight test of the indigenously developed Agni-5 missile equipped with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology.

Prime Minister Modi expressed his pride in the technological prowess demonstrated by DRDO scientists, highlighting the significance of Mission Divyastra in advancing India's indigenous missile capabilities. The successful test flight of the Agni-5 missile with MIRV technology signifies a significant milestone in bolstering the country's defense preparedness and strategic capabilities.

He wrote, "Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology".

