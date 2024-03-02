A pen was purportedly placed into the privates of a 16-year-old boy who has speech and hearing impairments, causing him anguish for several weeks. The incident occurred on February 5, but the teenager's condition worsened and he was admitted to the hospital on February 20.

The boy, named Vishnu Singh, struggled for weeks since he could not tell his parents about his experience. The 16-year-old's health deteriorated, so on February 20, his parents brought him to Marigold Hospital in Shaheed Nagar. Vishnu's stomach was discovered to contain a sharp item during a medical examination.

Later, on February 25, Vishnu was transferred to Pathak Hospital in Basai Mandi. An operation was conducted on the boy a day later, following which a pen was taken out of the teenager's body.

A CT scan of Vishnu's stomach revealed the pen had punctured the teen's rectum, according to a medical professional. Moreover, the higher, pointy portion of the thing had penetrated the 16-year-old's stomach. The physician notified the family that Vishnu's condition was getting worse every day as a result of the pen insertion.

When the family asked the teenager about the pen, Vishnu said that his uncle's sons, namely Rajesh, Dinesh, Kunj Bihari, Jayanti and Pushpendra, had thrashed him on February 5. Afterwards, they inserted a pen into his private parts.

According to the complaint of the teenager's father, Diwan Singh, on February 5, the 16-year-old returned home at 5 pm and was visibly frightened. He also had bruise marks on his body, but when Vishnu's parents asked him about what happened, he did not say anything.

Police said that Vishnu was targeted due to a land dispute between Diwan Singh and his cousins.