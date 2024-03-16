In the lead-up to the 2022-23 election cycle, India's Election Commission (ECI) has intensified efforts to curb electoral malpractices amidst a staggering surge in cash seizures. Compared to figures from five years ago, cash seizures have skyrocketed by over 800 per cent to a staggering Rs 3,400 crore across 11 states.

With the electoral process marred by the influx of illicit money, liquor, drugs, and other freebies, enforcement agencies have been directed to crack down rigorously on such disruptive methods. The ECI's directive aims to ensure fair and transparent elections, safeguarding the integrity of the democratic process.

As polling stations are set up nationwide under the theme "Across Peaks and Plains – Har Voter Tak!" the Election Commission reaffirms its commitment to reaching every voter, regardless of geographic challenges. From the snowy peaks of the North to the coastal shores of the South, polling booths are established, strengthening democracy in every corner of the country.

The upcoming General Elections of 2024 will witness an unprecedented scale of electoral management, with 10.5 lakh polling booths offering a seamless voting experience for over 97 crore registered voters. With inclusive measures such as ramps for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and assistance for pregnant women, the aim is to ensure the participation of every eligible voter.

Particularly noteworthy is the significant increase in voter categories, including women, youth, and PwDs, reflecting the ECI's commitment to inclusive electoral rolls. With approximately 1.8 crore first-time voters and 19.74 crore young voters in the 20-29 age group, efforts to enhance youth participation have been bolstered through collaborations with icons like Sachin Tendulkar and Rajkummar Rao.

Addressing a press conference on the announcement of the General Elections 2024 schedule, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar emphasized the historic opportunity for Indians to express their will collectively. The Commission pledges to deliver a national election that sets a benchmark for electoral democracies worldwide.

In its pursuit of inclusivity, transparency, and fairness, the Election Commission leaves no stone unturned. With strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in electoral roll preparation and a commitment to grievance redressal, the ECI aims to strengthen electoral integrity and ensure that every voice is heard in the vibrant tapestry of Indian democracy.