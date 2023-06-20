Just days ahead of Eid al-Adha, the Twitteriates have witnessed a new trend wherein "Say No To Halal" has been trending with 20.7 K tweets.

On June 20, Indian internet users stepped up their anti-halal campaign.

They began highlighting their concerns about the certification by incorporating the hashtag #SayNoToHalal in their tweets.

Halal is a phrase used to indicate that a product is permissible in Islam. If a food item is labelled 'halal,' it is permissible in Islam. Several Islamic countries also import 'halal certified' beef.

However, some people in India are opposed to halal certification, referring to it as a "parallel system within the country."

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Previously, a petition was also filed seeking a directive to prohibit 'halal' butchering of animals which was filed by Akhand Bharat Morcha.

However, the Supreme Court has refused to hear such a request. "The court cannot determine who can be vegetarian or non-vegetarian," the panel stated. Those who desire to consume halal meat can do so. Those who choose to consume Jhatka beef may do so."

Now, the Twitterati are voicing concerns about the term "halal." The majority of them want the practice outlawed.

One of them wrote, “After Halal Free campaign in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, now the whole country will be Halal product free."

After Halal Free campaign in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, now the whole country will be Halal product free. In #वैश्विक_हिंदुराष्ट्र_महोत्सव everyone opposed #HalalJihad which is an economy parrellel to country's economy should be stopped.

Say No To Halal pic.twitter.com/hwYgXwnjjN — Sunil Ghanwat (@SG_HJS) June 20, 2023

While another wrote, "Nowadays, McDonald's burgers, Domino's pizzas, and almost all in-flight meals are Halal. Is it constitutional to force halal food even on non-muslims? Say No To Halal."