Ahmedabad bound IndiGo flight from Patna diverted due to medical emergency
The passenger was referred for further treatment upon arrival, according to the airlines.
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An IndiGo flight which was on its way to Ahmedabad from Patna was diverted to Madya Pradesh’s Indore due to a medical emergency onboard.
The development was confirmed by the airlines on March 29, and the crew provided necessary help to the unwell passenger, the airlines added.
"IndiGo flight 6E-178 operating from Patna to Ahmedabad, was diverted to Indore due to a medical emergency on board. The crew assisted the unwell passenger. Prioritising his well-being, the captain diverted the flight en route," IndiGo said.
The passenger was referred for further treatment upon arrival, according to the airlines.
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