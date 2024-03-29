An IndiGo flight which was on its way to Ahmedabad from Patna was diverted to Madya Pradesh’s Indore due to a medical emergency onboard.

The development was confirmed by the airlines on March 29, and the crew provided necessary help to the unwell passenger, the airlines added.

"IndiGo flight 6E-178 operating from Patna to Ahmedabad, was diverted to Indore due to a medical emergency on board. The crew assisted the unwell passenger. Prioritising his well-being, the captain diverted the flight en route," IndiGo said.

The passenger was referred for further treatment upon arrival, according to the airlines.