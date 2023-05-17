Critics emphasise that artificial intelligence will displace people and take over numerous tasks currently handled by humans. Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, has a different perspective. According to him, artificial intelligence (AI) will eventually turn tech-like computers into actual servants for people rather than working against them.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently spoke with YouTuber Arun Maini, also known as "Mrwhosetheboss," on the future of smartphones and how it would give them a new direction. In the course of the talk, Pichai asserts that, in contrast to the present, when the technology is still in its infancy, AI will eventually become more natural and intuitive to deal with.

Google head believes that as AI develops and is used, it will eventually get better at understanding human language, engaging with people, and being more user-friendly. The technology will improve over time as it gains more knowledge from us and our experiences, as well as through experience and experience-based learning.

Pichai has quoted that until now, humans have been learning to use new technology like computers and adapting themselves to the new tech. However, in the future, artificial intelligence will help users use these gadgets more seamlessly. Future AI assistance will make tech easier and more convenient for humans. Pichai states that until now, humans were the ones adapting to AI, but in the future, "AI will enable computers to actually adapt to humans".