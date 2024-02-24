The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) released an AI-generated voice clip of their late leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, J Jayalalithaa, on what would have been her 76th birthday. The unprecedented move took place on February 24 at the party headquarters, stirring both awe and controversy.

The AI-generated voice, which resurfaced seven years after her demise, echoed through the halls of the AIADMK headquarters following tributes paid by senior leaders, including AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, more commonly known as EPS. In the digital resurrection, Jayalalithaa's voice resonated with familiar authority as she addressed party members, expressing gratitude for the technological innovation that allowed her virtual presence.

In her digitally reconstructed message, Jayalalithaa reminisced about the party's journey, highlighting its endeavors in implementing various welfare schemes during its tenure in power. However, she didn't shy away from addressing the present political landscape, lamenting what she perceived as betrayals from the Union government and shortcomings within the state administration.

"On the occasion of my birthday," the AI-recreated voice of Jayalalithaa implored, "what I’m asking you is to ensure that AIADMK’s 'people government' comes back." She urged party cadres to rally behind EPS stating the importance of solidarity and the party's commitment to serving the people.

EPS ascended to the party's leadership in 2022, following the expulsion of O Panneerselvam (OPS) and the discontinuation of the party's dual-leadership model.