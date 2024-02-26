In an appeal to uphold justice and rectify what he termed as "injustice," Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, penned a letter to President Droupadi Murmu regarding the contentious issue of armed forces recruitment.

Addressing President Murmu in her capacity as the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces, Kharge outlined a distressing narrative involving nearly two lakh aspirants whose aspirations were abruptly dashed due to governmental decisions.

Kharge recounted his interaction with a group of disillusioned young men and women who had diligently cleared rigorous tests and examinations, only to find their dreams shattered by the cessation of the recruitment process in favor of the Agnipath Scheme, implemented between 2019 and 2022.

Expressing grave concern over the Agnipath Scheme, Kharge highlighted the scheme's lack of consultation with the armed forces and its potential ramifications on social stability. He underlined the disparities created by the scheme, leading to uncertainty among the aspirants and their future prospects.

The crux of Kharge's plea to President Murmu lies in the alleged injustice inflicted upon the aspirants who invested years of effort and resources into pursuing their dreams, only to face disappointment and financial loss. Kharge pointed out that the failure to refund the application fees collected from the aspirants amounted to a staggering sum of Rs 125 crore, exacerbating their anguish and despair.

The letter highlights the urgent need for justice and fairness for the affected youth, urging President Murmu to intervene and ensure that the grievances of the aspirants are addressed promptly and equitably.