The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has strongly denounced YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks on the YouTube show ‘India’s Got Latent,’ hosted by comedian Samay Raina, calling for an immediate ban on the program and legal action against those responsible.

In a press release issued on Monday evening, AICWA stated that Allahbadia’s comments were not only offensive but also contrary to societal and family values. The association further urged the Indian film industry to boycott and sever ties with individuals linked to the show.

"AICWA vehemently condemns the reprehensible and offensive remarks made on 'India’s Got Latent.' In a recent episode, Ranveer Allahbadia uttered deeply disrespectful and vile statements that violate the core values of our society. Such content is unacceptable and poses a serious threat to the moral fabric of the nation," the statement read.

The association has demanded strict action against all those associated with the show, reinforcing its stance against content that undermines ethical standards and cultural integrity.