Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has reversed its decision to observe a half-day until 2:30 pm on January 22 on the occasion of the 'Pran Pratishtha' or consecration ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir.

An official statement read: "The outpatient department shall remain open to attend to patients with appointments in order to prevent any inconvenience to them."

This decision comes after AIIMS Delhi on Saturday announced that it will observe a half-day on January 22 and the hospital will be closed till 2:30 pm to celebrate the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

A statement issued by the hospital's Administrative Officer had said all critical services will remain functional.

Many opposition leaders had criticised the half-day move by AIIMS, saying that "health services" would be disrupted due to the decision.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote on X, "Please don’t go into a medical emergency on 22, and if you do schedule it for post 2 pm since AIIMS Delhi is taking time off to welcome Maryada Purushottam Ram. However, I wonder if Lord Ram would agree that health services are disrupted to welcome him."

Similarly, Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale slammed the decision, saying that "people were sleeping outside in the cold at AIIMS gates waiting for an appointment".

"The poor and dying can wait because priority is given to Modi’s desperation for cameras and PR," he wrote on X.