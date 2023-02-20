Miscreants hurled stones at All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi's residence in the national capital on February 19. According to Delhi Police, legal action is being taken in this case.

The AIMIM chief was not present at his residence at the time of the alleged incident. The stones were found in the parking area at the back gate of the house.

Asaduddin Owaisi's house is located on Ashoka Road in Delhi. A few hours after the incident, Owaisi complained to the Delhi Police about the attack, after which the Additional DCP visited his house. After this, the police team reached the spot to collect evidence.

The windows of Owaisi's house have been damaged by stones thrown by the miscreants. Owaisi complained to Parliament Street police station. He stated in his complaint that a group of miscreants pelted stones at his house and damaged windows.

"When I reached my residence at 11.30 pm, I saw window panes were broken and stones lying all around. My domestic help said that a group of miscreants threw stones at the bungalow around 5:30 pm", Owaisi stated in a statement on February 20.