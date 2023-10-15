All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has slammed Israel for occupying Palestine, rendering several residents homeless and carrying out its oppression on the people of Gaza for the past 70 years.

Speaking at a public gathering on October 14 on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, Owaisi said that the people of Gaza, with a population fo 21 lakh, 10 lakh have been rendered homeless and yet the world remains silent. "The poor people of Gaza, with a population of 21 lakh, 10 lakh have been rendered homeless...The world is silent...For 70 years Israel has been an occupier...You cannot see the occupation, you cannot see the atrocities..." said Owaisi.

Earlier, the Hyderabad MP requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demonstrate sympathy with the people of Gaza and assist them despite the continuing conflict between Israel and Hamas, which has killed and maimed hundreds.

"I stand with Palestine and will continue to do so." Millions of salutes to Gaza's valiant warriors who are still battling today! Netanyahu is the antichrist, a despot, and a war criminal! A Baba Chief Minister in our nation stated that people who use the name of Palestine will face prosecution, so listen up, Baba Chief Minister, I am proudly wearing the flag of Palestine as well as our Tricolour. "I support Palestine," Owaisi remarked during a public meet in Hyderabad.

He added, “I would like to appeal to the Prime Minister to stop the atrocities being committed against the Palestinians. Palestine is not just a matter for Muslims; it is a humanitarian issue."

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