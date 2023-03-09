All India Majlis-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi took a swipe at Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for extending support to the NDPP-BJP led government in Nagaland.



The MP from Hyderabad slammed the NCP for backing the coalition with the BJP and said, “If ‘Sharad’ was ‘Shadab’ he’d be called B team & be an untouchable for ‘seculars’. I’ve never supported BJP govt & never will but this is the 2nd time NCP supported BJP & it may not be the last”.

After the NCP Northeast's in-charge Narendra Verma stated that Sharad Pawar chose to accept the leadership of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio "in the larger interest of the state of Nagaland," Asaduddin Owaisi made the remark. The head of the Nagaland NCP also said that Sharad Pawar had approved the idea to join other political parties that supported CM Neiphiu Rio.

According to a statement released by the NCP, the newly elected party MLAs and its local unit believe that the party should be a part of the government for the state's larger interests. However, the BJP, which won 12 seats in the election, was not mentioned in the statement.

Additionally, Neiphiu Rio has five BJP ministers in his cabinet. He was confirmed as boss clergyman for a fifth term on Walk 7 with a Bureau including seven priests from the NDPP and five from the BJP.

The NCP won seven of the 12 seats it contested, making it the opposition party with the best performance.



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