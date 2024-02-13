Unidentified assailants shot and killed All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Abdul Salam in Bihar's Gopalganj district on Monday night. This marks the second AIMIM leader killed in Bihar since December.

Abdul Salam, who contested the by-poll for the Gopalganj assembly seat in November 2022 without success was on his way to catch a train when the assailants struck. Riding pillion with a relative Salam fell victim to the attack as four assailants on two motorcycles opened fire. Despite being rushed to a hospital, Salam succumbed to his injuries.

Responding to the tragic incident, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticized Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Owaisi questioned the safety of their leaders, pointing out that this is the second such killing in two months. He urged Nitish Kumar to prioritize addressing these security concerns over political competitions.

Gopalganj Police Superintendent Swarn Prabhat has initiated a Special Investigation Team to probe the motive behind Abdul Salam's murder. AIMIM's Bihar spokesperson, Adil Hasan Azad, emphasized Salam's non-controversial and upright political stance, urging a thorough investigation by the police.

The incident follows the December killing of AIMIM's Siwan district president, Arif Jamal, raising concerns about the safety of the party's leaders in Bihar. The AIMIM leadership is calling for justice for the victims and a swift resolution to the growing security issues.