The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader and spokesperson, Waris Pathan, has accused the Assam government of being anti-Muslim.

This comes in the wake of the government's repeal of the Muslim Marriage and Divorce Act.

Pathan alleges that the action taken by the government, led by Himanta Biswa Sarma, is a violation of articles 25, 26, and 28 of the Indian constitution.

He asserts that every individual has the right to practice their religion.



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He further accused the BJP government of being prejudiced against Muslims, citing previous laws on Triple Talaq and the recent law against Muslim marriage.

On Assam Government repeals Muslim Marriage & Divorce Act, AIMIM leader and Spokesperson Waris Pathan says, " BJP govt is anti-muslim, the law that is brought by Himanta Biswa Sarma in Assam, this is a violation of article 25, 26 and 28 of the constitution, it is the fundamental right, everyone has the right to practice their religion. The BJP govt hates Muslims...they hate our eating habits. first, they brought a law on Triple Talaq and now a law against Muslim marriage...what is the need for a different law in Assam. As the elections are coming, they are trying to polarise..."

Pathan suggested that the government's actions are an attempt to polarise the community ahead of upcoming elections.