AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Friday was appointed the pro-tem speaker for the first session of the third Telangana State Legislative Assembly, scheduled to begin on Saturday.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (1) of Article 180 of the Constitution of India, the Governor of Telangana hereby appoints Sri Akbar Uddin Owaisi being a Member of the Telangana Legislative Assembly to perform the duties of the Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly till a Speaker is elected under Article 178 of the Constitution of India and also to be the person before whom the elected Members of the Assembly shall make and subscribe oath or affirmation as required under Article 188 of the Constitution of India," a notice issued by the state legislature reads.

The Pro-tem Speaker serves a temporary role, officiating the Assembly session until the newly-elected members are sworn in, and a Speaker is elected. Once the Assembly speaker is elected, the pro-tem speaker’s duties end, marking the beginning of regular legislative activities under the new leadership.