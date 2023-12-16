The North Eastern region of India has achieved complete air connectivity with the states of Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh being linked via air services since 2014. The Union Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, under the UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) Scheme, has played a pivotal role in expanding air travel infrastructure, identifying 36 airports, heliports, and water aerodromes for the development and operation of Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) flights.

As of now, 68 RCS routes have been operationalized in the North Eastern states, marking a substantial leap in the accessibility of air travel for the residents of the region.

Here's a snapshot of the air traffic data in the North Eastern states over the last three years: