Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, June 12 expressed deep sorrow over the tragic crash of Air India flight AI-171 in Ahmedabad, stating that the entire nation stands in solidarity with the grieving families. The ill-fated flight, en route to London, was carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members when it crashed shortly after take-off, leaving many feared dead.

Addressing the media, Shah said, “The nation is mourning this horrific loss. The central government was informed within 10 minutes of the accident. I immediately contacted the Gujarat Chief Minister, Home Minister, and the Civil Aviation Minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reached out within moments. All relevant central and state agencies are engaged in coordinated rescue efforts.”

The minister confirmed that there is one confirmed survivor, offering a rare glimmer of hope amid the devastation. Shah revealed that the aircraft was loaded with 1.25 lakh litres of fuel, and due to extreme heat and the magnitude of the explosion, “there was virtually no chance of survival for most onboard.”

He added that retrieval of bodies is nearing completion, and that DNA sampling is underway for proper identification before the remains are handed over to the families. “Over 1,000 DNA tests will be conducted, including those from relatives living abroad. Samples from the deceased have also been collected,” Shah noted.

Amit Shah also visited the crash site and met the lone survivor. He emphasized that the Aviation Minister has directed a swift and thorough investigation into the cause of the crash, and a high-level review meeting was conducted where all aspects of the incident were deliberated.

The official death toll will be confirmed after DNA verification is completed. The government has assured that families will be kept informed and supported throughout the process.