Air India has introduced in-flight Wi-Fi services, becoming the first airline in India to offer internet connectivity on domestic flights.

The service is available on domestic and international flights operated by Airbus A350, Boeing 787-9, and select Airbus A321neo aircraft, allowing passengers to stay connected during their journey.

Starting January 1, 2025, travellers on these Wi-Fi-enabled flights can browse, use social media, work, or connect with family and friends. "Connectivity is now an integral part of modern travel," said Rajesh Dogra, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Air India. "We are confident our guests will appreciate having the option of connecting to the web and enjoying the new Air India experience."

Passengers can connect multiple devices simultaneously once the aircraft reaches 10,000 feet. While the service is complimentary during the introductory period, it is expected to expand across more aircraft in Air India’s fleet.

This move follows a successful pilot program on international routes to destinations such as New York, London, and Singapore.

In addition to this milestone, Air India recently confirmed an order for 100 new Airbus aircraft, bringing its total orders for Airbus jets in 2023 to 350. This includes 40 A350s and 210 A320 Family aircraft. The airline has also partnered with Airbus' Flight Hour Services-component to maintain its expanding A350 fleet.