A week after the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat’s Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister, Rushikesh Patel, announced that DNA profiling has successfully matched 210 victims with their families. As of Thursday morning, 187 bodies have been released to the next of kin.

In an update shared on social media platform X, Minister Patel stated:

“UPDATED UP TO:- 19/06/2025, 8:30 am

NO. OF DNA MATCH - 210

NO. OF RELATIVES CONTACTED - 210

NO. OF MORTAL RELEASED - 187

Remaining mortal remains will be handed over soon.”

Efforts are ongoing to complete the identification process and return all remaining bodies to the respective families in the coming days.

Aviation Ministry Proposes Stricter Rules to Prevent Obstruction-Related Air Disasters

In a parallel development, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued a draft policy aimed at minimizing risks to aircraft from obstructive structures in flight paths. Titled "Aircraft (Demolition of Obstructions) Rules, 2025," the draft was released on June 18 and will be enforced once notified in the Official Gazette.

The proposed regulations empower aviation authorities to take decisive action against buildings, trees, and other structures that breach height limits within designated aerodrome zones. This proactive initiative is seen as a direct response to concerns over potential threats to flight safety posed by encroachments and high-rise obstructions.

Officials have emphasized that this move is part of a broader strategy to enhance airspace safety, prevent future tragedies, and ensure stricter adherence to aviation norms near airports.