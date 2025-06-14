A high-level multi-disciplinary committee, chaired by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, has been tasked with examining the causes of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on 12 June. The crash involved a Boeing 787-8 aircraft bound for London Gatwick, which tragically resulted in the deaths of 241 passengers and additional casualties on the ground when the plane crashed into a medical college complex. This incident has prompted an urgent need for a thorough investigation to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

The committee will develop comprehensive guidelines to prevent future crashes, complementing ongoing investigations by relevant organisations such as the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), which is already probing the incident. The Civil Aviation Ministry clarified that while this panel will not replace other inquiries, it will focus on formulating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for preventing and handling such occurrences in the future, with a report expected in three months. The urgency of this task underscores the importance of aviation safety.

Members of the committee include the civil aviation secretary, additional secretary from the home ministry, and representatives from Gujarat's home department, disaster response authority, and local police. The Indian Air Force's director general of inspection and safety and director generals of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) are also involved. This diverse group aims to bring a holistic perspective to the investigation.

The panel's mandate includes ascertaining the root cause of the crash and evaluating factors such as mechanical failure, human error, weather conditions, and regulatory compliance. Additionally, the committee will assess emergency responses and coordination efforts among rescue stakeholders. A comprehensive approach is vital to ensure all aspects are thoroughly examined.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, the committee will examine existing guidelines and review records of previous aircraft crashes in India. It aims to formulate a comprehensive SOP, suggesting roles for Central and state agencies in managing post-crash incidents. This review will help in identifying gaps and areas for improvement.

The panel will also explore policy changes, operational improvements, and training enhancements necessary to prevent future occurrences and improve handling of post-crash scenarios. It will have access to essential records, including flight data and cockpit voice recordings. Such access is crucial for an in-depth analysis.

Furthermore, the committee will collaborate with international agencies if foreign nationals or aircraft manufacturers are involved. This initiative underscores the importance of integrating international best practices in aviation safety. Collaboration with global entities can provide additional insights and expertise.

In conclusion, the formation of this committee represents a proactive step towards enhancing aviation safety standards in India by learning from past incidents and implementing preventive measures to protect passengers and crew alike. The committee's efforts are expected to lead to significant improvements in the aviation sector, ensuring safer skies for all.