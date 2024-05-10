After facing significant disruptions due to a cabin crew strike, Air India Express is slowly witnessing improvements in its operations. The strike, which began on Tuesday night and led to the cancellation of over 170 flights, has been called off, bringing relief to passengers and the airline.

On Thursday evening, the strike was officially called off, and the airline also retracted termination letters issued to 25 striking cabin crew members. This move marked a crucial step towards resolving the issues that had impacted flight schedules and passenger travel plans.

The Tata Group airline, known for operating approximately 380 flights daily, had to curtail its operations during the strike period. However, with more cabin crew members rejoining duty, the airline anticipates a return to normalcy within the next two days.

Passengers affected by flight cancellations and disruptions are urged to stay updated with the latest information from Air India Express regarding their travel arrangements. The airline is working diligently to accommodate affected passengers and ensure smooth operations in the coming days.

The resolution of the cabin crew strike is a positive development for Air India Express, allowing the airline to resume full-fledged operations and provide uninterrupted services to travelers.