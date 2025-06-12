An Air India flight bound for London crashed in the Meghani area near Ahmedabad airport, shortly after takeoff. The incident has triggered widespread panic, with plumes of thick smoke rising from the crash site and visuals flooding social media platforms.

According to news agency ANI, the ill-fated aircraft was carrying 242 passengers on board at the time of the crash.

Initial reports indicate that the plane went down in a densely populated area, raising concerns about additional casualties on the ground. In the immediate aftermath of the incident, local residents rushed to the site to assist with rescue operations before official teams arrived.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has swiftly travelled to Ahmedabad to personally monitor the situation. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is said to have held a detailed discussion with Patel regarding the unfolding crisis. As per IANS, the central government has assured full support and all necessary assistance in managing the aftermath of the crash.

Authorities are yet to release official information regarding the number of survivors or casualties. Firefighters, NDRF personnel, and local police are currently engaged in rescue and recovery operations as the area remains under emergency alert.

Further updates are awaited as officials continue to assess the damage and determine the cause of the tragic crash.